Senate mace: Saraki says report on thugs invasion ready, reveals what happens next — Nigeria Today

Senate mace: Saraki says report on thugs invasion ready, reveals what happens next
The Senate President, Bukola Saraki on Tuesday disclosed that a report detailing the circumstances surrounding the April 18 incident when thugs invaded the Senate chamber and made away with the mace was ready for consideration by the Ethics committee of the Senate. Speaking while commenting on a point of order raised by Tijjani Kaura (Zamfara-APC), […]
Senate mace: Saraki says report on thugs invasion ready, reveals what happens next
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!