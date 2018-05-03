Senate orders reinstatement of sacked NDPHC GM, Maryam Danna — Nigeria Today

Senate orders reinstatement of sacked NDPHC GM, Maryam Danna

The Senate has ordered the immediate reinstatement of wrongfully sacked General Manager Audit and Compliance of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), Mrs. Maryam Danna Mohammed. The resolution followed the consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Pivileges and Public Petition on a petition by Mrs. Mohammed presented to the Senate […]

Senate orders reinstatement of sacked NDPHC GM, Maryam Danna

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

