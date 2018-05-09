Senate queries MTN, Glo, others over unsolicited adverts — Nigeria Today

Senate queries MTN, Glo, others over unsolicited adverts

Senate yesterday resolved

to invite the four leading

Global System for Mobile

Communications, GSM,

operators, MTN, Airtel,

Globacom and 9Mobile in

order to check intrusive and

unsolicited adverts from them to

their numerous customers.

Others to appear before

the Senate Committee on

Communications are the Nigerian

Communications Commissions,

NCC, the Consumer Protection

Council, CPC, and the Association

of Advertising Practitioners of

Nigeria, AAPN.

The upper legislative chamber

particularly urged the NCC to

ensure that any person or entity

found to have abused regulatory

guidelines be sanctioned, in

accordance with the extant rules

and regulations.

These resolutions followed

a motion on ‘Need to Check

Intrusive and Unsolicited

Adverts by Telecom Companies

and Service Providers’ sponsored

by Senator Yahaya A. Abdullahi

(APC Kebbi North) during

plenary.

Presenting the motion, Senator

Abdullahi recalled with sense

of nostalgia the euphoria that

attended the commencement of

the GSM 17 years ago in Nigeria,

and worried about the continued

deterioration of GSM services in

the country.

He regretted that the service

providers had been reaping huge

revenues from their investments

while Nigerians have not

enjoyed commensurate quality of

services.

The lawmaker was worried

about increased incidence of

dropped calls, unaccounted

“disappearance” of airtime from

devices, weak signals across

networks and false report of

unavailable call destinations.

Abdullahi further expressed

concern about the issue of

frequent unsolicited calls, product

and programme promos, as well

as instances of tricking Nigerians

to subscribe to riddles and jokes,

indiscriminate religious contents

and caller tunes that sometimes

offend subscribers’ sensibilities.

“even with the setting up of

the ‘Do-Not-Disturb’, DND optout

application, as demanded

by the NCC, the GSM operators

have not done enough to educate

the public on its availability and

workings”.

“With high tariffs and an

estimated 150 million subscribers

in the country, the four leading

operators within the industry,

namely MTN, 53.4million, or 39

per cent, Airtel, 38.3 million, or 26

percent, Globacom, 38.2 million,

or 26 percent and 9Mobile,

16.8 percent, or 12 percent,

the companies are yet to fully

integrate themselves into the

larger Nigerian economy, in ways

that could provide opportunities

for Nigerians to benefit from

their operations,” he observed.

In his contribution, Senate

Deputy Leader Bala Ibn Na’Allah

(APC Kebbi South) urged the

National Assembly to rise to

the occasion by halting the

trend in the interest of Nigerian

subscribers.

Senate President Bukola Saraki

called on the NCC, CPC, AAPN

and other stakeholders to seek

ways of addressing the situation

without allowing it to affect the

nation’s economy.

