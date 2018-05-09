Senate queries MTN, Glo, others over unsolicited adverts — Nigeria Today

Senate queries MTN, Glo, others over unsolicited adverts
Senate yesterday resolved
to invite the four leading
Global System for Mobile
Communications, GSM,
operators, MTN, Airtel,
Globacom and 9Mobile in
order to check intrusive and
unsolicited adverts from them to
their numerous customers.
Others to appear before
the Senate Committee on
Communications are the Nigerian
Communications Commissions,
NCC, the Consumer Protection
Council, CPC, and the Association
of Advertising Practitioners of
Nigeria, AAPN.
The upper legislative chamber
particularly urged the NCC to
ensure that any person or entity
found to have abused regulatory
guidelines be sanctioned, in
accordance with the extant rules
and regulations.
These resolutions followed
a motion on ‘Need to Check
Intrusive and Unsolicited
Adverts by Telecom Companies
and Service Providers’ sponsored
by Senator Yahaya A. Abdullahi
(APC Kebbi North) during
plenary.
Presenting the motion, Senator
Abdullahi recalled with sense
of nostalgia the euphoria that
attended the commencement of
the GSM 17 years ago in Nigeria,
and worried about the continued
deterioration of GSM services in
the country.
He regretted that the service
providers had been reaping huge
revenues from their investments
while Nigerians have not
enjoyed commensurate quality of
services.
The lawmaker was worried
about increased incidence of
dropped calls, unaccounted
“disappearance” of airtime from
devices, weak signals across
networks and false report of
unavailable call destinations.
Abdullahi further expressed
concern about the issue of
frequent unsolicited calls, product
and programme promos, as well
as instances of tricking Nigerians
to subscribe to riddles and jokes,
indiscriminate religious contents
and caller tunes that sometimes
offend subscribers’ sensibilities.
“even with the setting up of
the ‘Do-Not-Disturb’, DND optout
application, as demanded
by the NCC, the GSM operators
have not done enough to educate
the public on its availability and
workings”.
“With high tariffs and an
estimated 150 million subscribers
in the country, the four leading
operators within the industry,
namely MTN, 53.4million, or 39
per cent, Airtel, 38.3 million, or 26
percent, Globacom, 38.2 million,
or 26 percent and 9Mobile,
16.8 percent, or 12 percent,
the companies are yet to fully
integrate themselves into the
larger Nigerian economy, in ways
that could provide opportunities
for Nigerians to benefit from
their operations,” he observed.
In his contribution, Senate
Deputy Leader Bala Ibn Na’Allah
(APC Kebbi South) urged the
National Assembly to rise to
the occasion by halting the
trend in the interest of Nigerian
subscribers.
Senate President Bukola Saraki
called on the NCC, CPC, AAPN
and other stakeholders to seek
ways of addressing the situation
without allowing it to affect the
nation’s economy.
