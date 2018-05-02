Senate to investigate attack on Sen. Urhoghide — Nigeria Today

Senate to investigate attack on Sen. Urhoghide

The Senate on Wednesday mandated its Committee on Police Affairs to investigate an attack on Sen. Matthew Uroghide (PDP-Edo) in Benin on April 27. This followed a Point of Order by Sen. Uroghide at plenary. While referring to Order 43 of the Senate Standing Order(2015) as amended, the lawmaker decried the humiliation he suffered in […]

The post Senate to investigate attack on Sen. Urhoghide appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

