Senate to investigate attack on Sen. Uroghide - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Senate to investigate attack on Sen. Uroghide – Vanguard
|
Senate to investigate attack on Sen. Uroghide
Vanguard
The Senate on Wednesday mandated its Committee on Police Affairs to investigate an attack on Sen. Matthew Uroghide (PDP-Edo) in Benin on April 27. This followed a Point of Order by Sen. Uroghide at plenary. While referring to Order 43 of the Senate …
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!