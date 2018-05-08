Senator blames politicians for proliferation of arms in Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Senator blames politicians for proliferation of arms in Nigeria
There are more sophisticated arms in the hands of anonymous people than we have in stock as a state, the lawmaker says.
