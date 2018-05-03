Senator Nwaoboshi Writes Senate on EFCC Arrest — Nigeria Today

Senator Nwaoboshi Writes Senate on EFCC Arrest

Maintains innocence over N322m fraud allegation

Damilola Oyedele in Abuja

Senator Peter Nwaoboshi (Delta PDP) has written to the Senate over his ordeal with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), maintaining that he is innocent of the N322 million fraud allegations levelled against him.

Nwaoboshi was recently arraigned before the Federal High Court in Lagos for offences bordering on money laundering and conspiracy.

Two firms; Golden Touch Construction Project Limited and Suiming Electricals Limited, were also arraigned after the antigraft commission accused them of aiding the senator for money laundering and fraud.

In his letter read by Senate President, Bukola Saraki, at plenary yesterday, Nwaoboshi said he would not be intimidated by the EFCC.

“As a lawyer, I am conscious of the fact that the matter is now in court and therefore subjudice. I am no longer at liberty to say anything that will be prejudicial to the trial of the case.

“However, I want to assure my colleagues that I have not done anything that would have justified or necessitated the humiliation I was subjected to (even), as a serving senator of this country. This rollback to the dark days of military rule must not be allowed to go on under a democratic dispensation,” he said.

“This Senate must rise up and challenge the forces and agents of oppression, tyranny and subjugation. I want to assure this eighth senate of which I am a proud member, that I refuse to be cowed or intimidated by anyone. I am confident that I will have my day in court and justice will surely prevail,” Nwaoboshi added.

The senator also expressed appreciation to his colleagues for their support.

Nwaoboshi was detained for a few days by the EFCC before he was granted bail on self-recognition by Justice Mohammed Idris.

The EFCC in the charges against the senator, said N322 million of N805 million which he used to purchase Guinea House in Apapa Lagos were proceeds of fraud.

The post Senator Nwaoboshi Writes Senate on EFCC Arrest appeared first on THISDAYLIVE.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

