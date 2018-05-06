Senator Utazi identifies only Igbo man who can be Nigeria’s president — Nigeria Today

Senator Utazi identifies only Igbo man who can be Nigeria’s president
The Senator representing Enugu North Senatorial Zone at the National Assembly, Sen Chukwuka Utazi has identified Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, the Governor of Enugu State, as the best man from the South East to become Nigeria’s President. Senator Utazi, who was speaking at a Civic Reception held in honour of the Governor by Aku Community in Igbo-Etiti […]
