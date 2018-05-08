Sess, Reminisce & Adekunle Gold release Lyric Video for ‘Original Gangster’ | WATCH — Nigeria Today

Sess, Reminisce & Adekunle Gold release Lyric Video for ‘Original Gangster’ | WATCH
Ace producer Sess has brought together highlife singer Adekunle Gold and rapper Reminisce for what is a sure hit.
They have released the lyric video for their new single entitled “Original Gangster”
Watch
