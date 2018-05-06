Seyi Shay Comes Under Heavy Criticism Following Her Dressing To Headies Award 2018 — Nigeria Today

Abeg, who did this dress for this love celebrity now? Eh. People won kill the girl abeg and this dressing in capable of reducing her rep.

Seyi Shay is currently trending on social media following her choice of dressing to Headies Award night 2018. After she arrived the Headies award red carpet with the Black Long Gown you see above, and i mean very long.. The gown is definitely not here to play.

Nigerians and viewers have already diverted their focus to the Gown, She probably wore it with good intentions, but the reactions are quite opposite, She might wanna have a rethink, Someone said the gown could steal MI or even sneak him into the venue Lol.. No chill, Nigerians you people Play too much, see funny reactions below!

