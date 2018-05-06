Seyi Shay, Vector, Chioma Akpotha, Toni Tones And More Attend Press Conference Of Movie ‘Lara And The Beat’ — Nigeria Today

Seyi Shay, Vector, Chioma Akpotha, Toni Tones And More Attend Press Conference Of Movie ‘Lara And The Beat’
The trailer for upcoming movie Lara And The Beat featuring singer Seyi Shay in her debut movie role is out.
The cast attended a press conference recently to promote the movie and hey looked simple and perfect for the press briefing.
Lara And The Beat star Seyi Shay, Vector The Viper, Chioma Akpotha, Toni Tones, Lala Akindoju, Sharon Ooja, and among others. The movie is produced by Biola Alabi and tells the story of a rich entitled girl whose family loses their wealth and she tries to get back to the spotlight through entertainment.
The movie promises to be fun and heartwarming and people face life challenges.
See the photos below.
