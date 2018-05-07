Shadow of De Bruyne hangs over Mourinho and Martial - Independent.ie — Nigeria Today

Shadow of De Bruyne hangs over Mourinho and Martial – Independent.ie
|
Independent.ie
|
Shadow of De Bruyne hangs over Mourinho and Martial
Independent.ie
When the result doesn't go their team's way, managers will often talk about "individuals" as a method of deflecting the blame away from their own work. Usually, the reference is to "individual errors" which is closely followed by "that you can't …
Man Utd striker Romelu Lukaku gives injury update ahead of FA Cup final against Chelsea
Man Utd transfer news: Mourinho to sanction Barcelona deal when window reopens
Report: Jose Mourinho Gives Green Light on Juventus Move for Anthony Martial
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!