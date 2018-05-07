Sharapova into Madrid last 16 with impressive win over Begu - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Sharapova into Madrid last 16 with impressive win over Begu – Vanguard
Sharapova into Madrid last 16 with impressive win over Begu
Maria Sharapova's clay-court revival is gathering pace after the Russian eased past Romanian big-hitter Irina-Camelia Begu at the Madrid Open on Monday. Sharapova. Sharapova arrived in Spain on the back of four consecutive defeats but two wins, the …
Sharapova into Madrid last 16 after dispatching Begu
Maria Sharapova speaks out on tough decisions made during a difficult 2018
