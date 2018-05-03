Shareholders laud Transcorp's turnaround - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Shareholders laud Transcorp’s turnaround – The Nation Newspaper
Shareholders laud Transcorp's turnaround
Shareholders of Transnational Corporation of Nigeria (Transcorp) Plc have commended the board and management of the conglomerate for the turnaround of the group from a loss position to profitability. Transcorp witnessed considerable growths in turnover …
Shareholders Commend Transcorp For Role In Improving Electricity Access
Shareholders commend Transcorp for industry leading role in improving access to electricity in Nigeria
