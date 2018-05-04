“She go still drive am go f**k another guy”– Pretty Mike reacts to Davido's gift to Chioma - Information Nigeria — Nigeria Today

“She go still drive am go f**k another guy”– Pretty Mike reacts to Davido’s gift to Chioma – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
“She go still drive am go f**k another guy”– Pretty Mike reacts to Davido's gift to Chioma
Information Nigeria
Lagos big boy, Pretty Mike has joined the numerous Nigerians in reacting to the gift Davido gave to his girl lover, Chioma on her birthday. He wrote. Omo make una calm down! Men dey wey don buy pass porsche for babe, wey no shout. You May Like. hear …
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!