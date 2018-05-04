 “She go still drive am go f**k another guy”– Pretty Mike reacts to Davido's gift to Chioma - Information Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

“She go still drive am go f**k another guy”– Pretty Mike reacts to Davido’s gift to Chioma – Information Nigeria

Posted on May 4, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Information Nigeria

Learn how to make money online. Click here

“She go still drive am go f**k another guy”– Pretty Mike reacts to Davido's gift to Chioma
Information Nigeria
Lagos big boy, Pretty Mike has joined the numerous Nigerians in reacting to the gift Davido gave to his girl lover, Chioma on her birthday. He wrote. Omo make una calm down! Men dey wey don buy pass porsche for babe, wey no shout. You May Like. hear

and more »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.