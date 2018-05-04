“She go still drive am go f**k another guy”– Pretty Mike reacts to Davido’s gift to Chioma — Nigeria Today

“She go still drive am go f**k another guy”– Pretty Mike reacts to Davido’s gift to Chioma
Lagos big boy, Pretty Mike has joined the numerous Nigerians in reacting to the gift Davido gave to his girl lover, Chioma on her birthday.
He wrote
Omo make una calm down! Men dey wey don buy pass porsche for babe, wey no shout.
I go buy car finish for gf, she go still drive am go use f*ck another boy….. gbogbo yin ti ya weyre… Ewu
