SHOCKING: Wife Murders Lagos Lawyer, Attempts Suicide — Nigeria Today

SHOCKING: Wife Murders Lagos Lawyer, Attempts Suicide

Posted on May 4, 2018 in News | 0 comments

A 50-year-old lawyer, Mr Otike Odibi, was allegedly murdered by his wife, Mrs Udeme Odibi, at their Diamond Estate home, Sango-Tedo, Lagos. The Lagos State Police Command Spokesman, SP Chike Oti, said in a statement on Thursday  that the woman unsuccessfully attempted to commit suicide after allegedly killing her husband. Oti said that the Akwa […]

