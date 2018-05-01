 Shure’s in-ear headphones are small, but the audio takes a big leap forward — Nigeria Today
Shure’s in-ear headphones are small, but the audio takes a big leap forward

Posted on May 1, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

Shure released a new set of electrostatic headphones and a dedicated headphone amp called the KSE1200, pushing headphone technology forward, and giving high-end buyers the opportunity to hear music like they have never heard it before.

