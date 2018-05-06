Sign PIG Bill to demonstrate your integrity, experts, CISLAC task Buhari - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Sign PIG Bill to demonstrate your integrity, experts, CISLAC task Buhari – Vanguard
Vanguard
Sign PIG Bill to demonstrate your integrity, experts, CISLAC task Buhari
Vanguard
ABUJA—PETROLEUM industry experts and the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, CISLAC, have tasked President Muhammadu Buhari to rise above the foibles of partisan and economic interests to sign the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill,PIGB, saying …
