Silverbird Cinemas and CJ 4DPLEX partner to bring 4DX to Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Silverbird Cinemas and CJ 4DPLEX partner to bring 4DX to Nigeria

Silverbird Cinemas was launched in 2004 as a pioneer in the Cinema industry in Nigeria. For 14 years, Silverbird Cinemas has established theatres across Nigeria in 4 different states and expanded into Ghana and Liberia. As one of the largest Cinema chains in West Africa, Silverbird continues to bring a fun and exciting movie-going experience to our audience.

Silverbird Cinemas in partnership with CJ 4DPLEX mark another major milestone by bringing 4DX to Nigeria – (the fastest-growing premium cinema format, featuring motion seats and environmental effects that add to the moviegoing experience).

“At Silverbird Cinemas, we remain committed to delivering the best experiences in innovative entertainment. With the incorporation of 4DX technology, we will be providing an immersive screening experience that will pave the way for how the latest blockbusters are watched or experienced. We hope to create something special that is not only a driver for audiences but a game changer in the Nigerian Leisure Industry.”

About CJ 4DPLEX CJ 4DPLEX is the world’s first 4D cinema company, creators of 4DX, the first and leading 4D cinema technology for feature

films, providing moviegoers with an immersive cinematic experience that utilizes all five senses, allowing the audience to connect with movies through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen.

“We are truly excited to be bringing 4DX to Nigeria and be the first to do so in West Africa.

At Silverbird Cinemas, we have earned the reputation of creating & sustaining a fun and exciting movie-going experience with customers and our partnership with CJ 4DPLEX ensures we not only continue to do just that but we keep evolving and take that experience to the next level

The post Silverbird Cinemas and CJ 4DPLEX partner to bring 4DX to Nigeria appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

