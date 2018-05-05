Simi Stuns on the Red Carpet of #Headies2018 — Nigeria Today

Simi Stuns on the Red Carpet of #Headies2018
The 12th edition of Headies – the most prestigious music award ceremony in Nigeria – is going down today, Saturday May 5, 2018, at the Convention Centre, Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos .
It will be hosted by comedian Bovi and singer Seyi Shay, and as usual, there is going to be a lot of controversy, drama, high profile wins, lovely performances, and great entertainment tonight.
Singer Simi, who has 6 nominations, stunned to the event in a shimmering gown. See below:
Isn’t she beautiful?!
