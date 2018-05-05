Singlet anointed by Pastor Adeboye resurrects 12 days old corpse in Bayelsa State — Nigeria Today

Singlet anointed by Pastor Adeboye resurrects 12 days old corpse in Bayelsa State
A singlet anointed by RCCG’s Pastor Adeboye has resurrected a lady who has been dead for 12 days in Bayelsa State.
This was disclosed by a testifier at the church’s Holy Ghost Service held last night at the Redemption camp, located along the Lagos/Ibadan express road.
According to him, his sister had died while he was away and upon his return 12 days later, he placed a singlet carrying the anointing of Pastor E.A Adeboye and boom, she resurrected.
Leave a Comment…
comments
The post Singlet anointed by Pastor Adeboye resurrects 12 days old corpse in Bayelsa State appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!