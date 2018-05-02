Sitole knew about Phahlane's activities – IPID's McBride - News24 — Nigeria Today

Sitole knew about Phahlane’s activities – IPID’s McBride – News24
|
News24
|
Sitole knew about Phahlane's activities – IPID's McBride
News24
Police commissioner Lieutenant General Khehla Sitole knew about former acting police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane's "activities" when he was his supervisor, executive director of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) Robert McBride …
Police's top brass face MPs over FDA's threat to bring justice system to halt
