 Six Robbers Arrested In Bayelsa After Tip Off — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Six Robbers Arrested In Bayelsa After Tip Off

Posted on May 6, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Six robbers who were terrorising residents of Igbogene-Yenagoa have been arrested by the Bayelsa Police Command on Friday. Asinim Butswat, the spokesman for the command, declared this in a statement in Yenagoa, the state capital, according to the News Agency of Nigeria. According to him, the arrest was made possible by a tip-off by members […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post Six Robbers Arrested In Bayelsa After Tip Off appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.