Snapchat redesign slows user growth, confirming predictions — Nigeria Today

Snapchat redesign slows user growth, confirming predictions

Posted on May 2, 2018 in Business, News, Technology | 0 comments

Snap Inc. CEO Evan Speigel said the re-design would temporarily disrupt the company — and that disruption is here with a slowed user growth and a dip in revenue. The company is working to continue optimizing the design.

The post Snapchat redesign slows user growth, confirming predictions appeared first on Digital Trends.

