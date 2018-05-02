Snapchat redesign slows user growth, confirming predictions — Nigeria Today

Snapchat redesign slows user growth, confirming predictions
Snap Inc. CEO Evan Speigel said the re-design would temporarily disrupt the company — and that disruption is here with a slowed user growth and a dip in revenue. The company is working to continue optimizing the design.
