Social Feed: Facebook asks for hate speech help; YouTuber in jail for fake news — Nigeria Today

Social Feed: Facebook asks for hate speech help; YouTuber in jail for fake news
In this week’s Social Feed, Facebook tests a new feature asking users to help spot hate speech, even on photos of puppies. Following a new fake news law in Malaysia, a YouTuber faces a month in jail for sharing inaccurate data.
