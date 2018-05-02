Solomon Lar promoted love, peace, unity of Nigeria – Wife — Nigeria Today

Solomon Lar promoted love, peace, unity of Nigeria – Wife

Wife of the first civilian governor of old Plateau State, Professor Mary Lar on Tuesday said

her late husband, Chief Solomon Lar left behind so many legacies, especially in the area

unity of the country.

She made this known in a chat with newsmen in Jos, Plateau State capital, describing late

Chief Lar as “a man of peace, a man of clean heart” who was dearly loved by his people.

"It’s been more than four years since the death of my husband and he is greatly missed by

me, his children and supporters,” she said.

It would be recalled that Chief Lar passed on to glory on October 9, 2013, at the age of 80,

was the founding national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Professor Lar observed that for Lar to have personally delivered a letter seeking an end to

late General Sani Abacha’s military dictatorship to him at that time showed that he was

ready to lay down his life for his country.

She added that “if all the leaders in this country had his kind of heart, Nigeria would have

been a better place as his interest was not for parochial and selfish purpose.

“Baba Lar was our pillar and we miss him so much. Baba was a friend of the downtrodden;

he did not discriminate. Baba took care of his citizens; he was there for the needy, poor and

downtrodden. Baba even appointed a Yoruba person as commissioner during his tenure.

Baba carried along all tribes in governance.

"My late husband spent over 50 years in active service to his country and promoted the

ideals of love, peace and unity in the nation. He was a generous man. It was obvious to me

that his life was for selfless service; he gave without counting the cost; he deevouted his life

to giving out to people, no matter their background, class, ethnicity, race, colour or religion.

To him giving was a duty; it gave him much joy to have to give,” she stated.

She said before he passed on, her husband gave a message of peace and unity to the

country, adding that Lar’s last wish was that Nigeria should remain as one indivisible entity.

"Before my husband died, he told me to tell Nigerians to uphold peace, love and unity, and

to stay peacefully with one another. Love is everything; I am appealing to all citizens of

Nigeria to stay peacefully with one another. We have no other country but Nigeria; so let's

continue to be our brothers’ keeper,” she appealed.

