 Somali woman 'with 11 husbands' stoned to death by al-Shabab - BBC News — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Somali woman ‘with 11 husbands’ stoned to death by al-Shabab – BBC News

Posted on May 9, 2018 in World | 0 comments


BBC News

Somali woman 'with 11 husbands' stoned to death by al-Shabab
BBC News
A woman has been stoned to death in Somalia after a court run by al-Shabab convicted her of having several husbands, the militant group says. Shukri Abdullahi Warsame was accused of marrying 11 times, without divorcing her previous husbands. She was
Woman stoned to death in Somalia after al-Shabaab convictionNews24
Woman is stoned to death by Islamist terror group in Somalia after being accused of marrying 11 menDaily Mail

all 9 news articles »

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.