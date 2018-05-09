Somali woman 'with 11 husbands' stoned to death by al-Shabab - BBC News — Nigeria Today

Somali woman ‘with 11 husbands’ stoned to death by al-Shabab – BBC News
BBC News
Somali woman 'with 11 husbands' stoned to death by al-Shabab
BBC News
A woman has been stoned to death in Somalia after a court run by al-Shabab convicted her of having several husbands, the militant group says. Shukri Abdullahi Warsame was accused of marrying 11 times, without divorcing her previous husbands. She was …
Woman stoned to death in Somalia after al-Shabaab conviction
Woman is stoned to death by Islamist terror group in Somalia after being accused of marrying 11 men
