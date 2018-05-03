Somi Jons Drops 'Blow Me Away' Featuring Simi, Oz - Concise News — Nigeria Today

Somi Jons Drops ‘Blow Me Away’ Featuring Simi, Oz – Concise News
|
Concise News
|
Somi Jons Drops 'Blow Me Away' Featuring Simi, Oz
Concise News
Super talented Nigerian singer Somi Jons has teamed up with multiple award-winning female vocalist Simi and Oz on new song titled, “Blow Me Away”. “Blow Me Away” is a rhythmic Afrobeats song that infuses percussive and electronic vibes of Electronic …
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!