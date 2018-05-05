Black rhinos return to Chad 50 years after poaching wiped them out - The Independent — Nigeria Today

Black rhinos return to Chad 50 years after poaching wiped them out – The Independent
|
The Independent
|
Black rhinos return to Chad 50 years after poaching wiped them out
The Independent
Black rhinos have been reintroduced to Chad 50 years after they were wiped out there entirely by poaching. Six of the horned mammals were transported safely to the central African nation's Zakouma National Park, having been flown 3,000 miles from South …
South Africa: 6 Black Rhino From SA Arrive Safely in Chad
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!