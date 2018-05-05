 Black rhinos return to Chad 50 years after poaching wiped them out - The Independent — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Black rhinos return to Chad 50 years after poaching wiped them out – The Independent

Posted on May 5, 2018 in World | 0 comments


The Independent

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Black rhinos return to Chad 50 years after poaching wiped them out
The Independent
Black rhinos have been reintroduced to Chad 50 years after they were wiped out there entirely by poaching. Six of the horned mammals were transported safely to the central African nation's Zakouma National Park, having been flown 3,000 miles from South
South Africa: 6 Black Rhino From SA Arrive Safely in ChadAllAfrica.com

all 13 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.