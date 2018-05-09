South Africans Now Withdrawing Their Drugs Through ATM Machine (See Photos) — Nigeria Today

South Africans Now Withdrawing Their Drugs Through ATM Machine (See Photos)

Nigeria needs to upgrade to this level. The days of patients in South Africa who suffer chronic illnesses like HIV/AIDS, Diabetes and TB standing in long queues to wait for medicines are now over. According to reports, they will now get their medication on ATMs, within three minutes at the time of their convenience. The […]

The post South Africans Now Withdrawing Their Drugs Through ATM Machine (See Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

