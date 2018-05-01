Special Adviser To Gov Dickson Assassinated In Bayelsa — Nigeria Today

Special Adviser To Gov Dickson Assassinated In Bayelsa

Ebikimi Okoringa, a Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson’s aide has been shot by gunmen suspected to be assassins. The incident occurred at 10pm on Monday, Okoringa, who was recently inaugurated as a Special Adviser to Governor Dickson was shot in his hometown in Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of the state. The Special adviser was shot […]

