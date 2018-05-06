STALEMATE: Barcelona Hold Real Madrid To 2-2 Draw — Nigeria Today

STALEMATE: Barcelona Hold Real Madrid To 2-2 Draw

Despite being a man down, Barcelona eked out a 2-2 draw against bitter rivals, Real Madrid on Sunday night at the Camp Nou to maintain their unbeaten run in La Liga. Ernesto Valverde’s men, who won the league title last weekend, had gone ahead through a 10th-minute Luis Suarez strike before Cristiano Ronaldo levelled for […]

The post STALEMATE: Barcelona Hold Real Madrid To 2-2 Draw appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

