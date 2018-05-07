 Star Actress, Stella Damasus Preaches At A Wedding In Church In US (Photo) — Nigeria Today
Star Actress, Stella Damasus Preaches At A Wedding In Church In US (Photo)

Nigerian actress, Stella Damasus had the privilege of sealing the union of her friends at their wedding ceremony. The popular role interpreter who has been married 3times presided over the union for the day filled with pride for the couple. See photos below…

The post Star Actress, Stella Damasus Preaches At A Wedding In Church In US (Photo) appeared first on Ngyab.

