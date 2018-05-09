Start saving up: Steam’s Summer Sale will reportedly begin June 21 — Nigeria Today

Start saving up: Steam’s Summer Sale will reportedly begin June 21

The start date for Steam’s annual Summer Sale appears to have been leaked. If correct, the sale will begin on June 21 and run until July 5. It typically offers steep discounts on a wide selection of games.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends.

