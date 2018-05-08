State attorney-general resigns after report he abused women - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

State attorney-general resigns after report he abused women – Vanguard
New York Times
State attorney-general resigns after report he abused women
New York – New York state Attorney-General Eric Schneiderman resigned on Monday after allegations of physical abuse by four women were reported in an article in the New Yorker magazine. sex. Governor Andrew Cuomo had called for Schneiderman's …
