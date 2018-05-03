State Govs’ Failure To Sign Execution Warrant Makes Citizens More Daring – Justice Ishaq Bello — Nigeria Today

State Govs’ Failure To Sign Execution Warrant Makes Citizens More Daring – Justice Ishaq Bello

In this report, Kunle Olasanmi examines the activities of the Presidential Committee on Prisons Reforms and Decongestion since its inauguration in October 2017. For many years now, Nigeria has been confronted with the problem of prisons congestion across the country. Many administrations have tried to find a lasting solution to the problem but have not […]

The post State Govs’ Failure To Sign Execution Warrant Makes Citizens More Daring – Justice Ishaq Bello appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

