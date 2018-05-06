Statsguru: Remittance flows to low- and middle-income regions surge - Business Standard — Nigeria Today

Statsguru: Remittance flows to low- and middle-income regions surge – Business Standard
Business Standard
Statsguru: Remittance flows to low- and middle-income regions surge
Remittances to low- and middle-income countries are estimated to have reached a staggering $466 billion in 2017, up from $429 billion in 2016, according to a new report by the World Bank and Knomad. As seen in Chart 1, the report estimates that such …
Remittances from GCC set to see upsurge in 2018 on higher oil prices: World Bank
