Steven Gerrard Must Gain Trust At Rangers – Mauricio Pochettino — Nigeria Today

Steven Gerrard Must Gain Trust At Rangers – Mauricio Pochettino

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has claimed that Steven Gerrard will quickly need to win everyone’s trust at his new club Rangers.

On Friday, Steven Gerrard was confirmed as the new manager of the Glasgow giants, who have handed the Liverpool legend a four-year deal at Ibrox.

The role is Gerrard’s first in charge of a senior squad, and Pochettino has suggested that the former England captain will need to ensure that he is able to effectively pass on his ideas to the team.

At a press conference, the 46-year-old told reporters: “First of all it is to translate your ideas and convince the players to follow you – and not only the players. The staff, everyone, needs to believe in you.

“That is the hardest job, and of course you need some luck too, because that is important to, and enjoy it of course. Steven was an amazing, great player and it’s sure he has the experience to manage. I wish him all the best because it will be fantastic for football to have him as a manager and one day to challenge him.”

