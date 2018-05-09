STILL ON DECENTRALISATION OF POLICE SYSTEM — Nigeria Today

STILL ON DECENTRALISATION OF POLICE SYSTEM

One of the arguments of pro-restructuring in Nigeria is the promotion of the idea of state police, a situation where every State of the country is allowed to operate its own police. The central focus of this proposition is that effective maintenance of law, order and security within communities and states are best guaranteed by the indigenes of the state who, by virtues of birth, language, cultural, religious and social factors, understand the terrain and people living in their environment.

This is the opposite of the situation whereby the state governors are called Chief Security Officers of their respective states but have no control over the police, State Security Service, the military and paramilitary agencies; all the heads of the agencies are answerable to Abuja.

The opposition to state police have persistently maintained that with the volatile nature of Nigeria’s politics, state police could be used by the state governors and politicians as instruments of witch-hunting political opponents. While this fear may be genuine, a lot of recent developments in the country at the state level have overtaken it.

It curious that many, if not all states of the federation, have already started establishing ‘state police’ through the back door. The recent endless killings and different crime waves across the country have even heightened this trending dangerous ambition.

For instance, in Rivers State, Governor Nyesom Wike assented to the “Rivers State Neighbourhood Safety Corps Law No.8 of 2018” in order to improve the security of communities in the state. He also sighed the “Rivers State Secret Cult and Similar Activities (Prohibition) (Amendment) Law No.6 of 2018” as well as the “Rivers State Kidnap (Prohibition) (Amendment) No.2 Law No.7 of 2018”.

According to the governor, “If your hands are clean, you have nothing to fear about the three laws that I have given assent to… I will appoint the person that will head the Neighbourhood Watch Safety Corps. All criminals will face the full weight of the law. We will fight crime and ensure that the state is safe for investors.”

Similarly, the Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, has created its own ‘state police’ by signing a law creating a security outfit empowered to carry dane guns and light weapon to arrest and deal with criminal elements in the state. Many other states have officially recognised vigilante groups that co-exist with the Nigeria Police. Lagos has its own. In Borno State, Civilian JTF works with the troops to fight against insurgents.

Clearly, there are instances where these laws are in conflict with the Constitution. This should be looked into by the National Assembly and the Federal Government in order to avoid conflict of interests capable of setting the country on fire, especially when youths are armed by state laws at a time the country is approaching a crucial election in 2019.

It is good that many of those opposed to the creation of ‘State’ or ‘Regional Police’ that coexist with ‘Federal Police’ and collaborate to combat crimes as it is obtainable in developed countries have started seeing reasons from their initial hard stance. We on the opinion that the legislature should critically examine this vital issue in the ongoing constitution review, trash out grey areas and include it in the nation’s law book. The time for “state police” is now.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News.

