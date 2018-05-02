Stoke City Grant Jese Rodriguez Compassionate Leave As His Loan Ends — Nigeria Today

Stoke City Grant Jese Rodriguez Compassionate Leave As His Loan Ends

Stoke confirm they have given Jese Rodriguez permission to take compassionate leave until the end of the season and will not return to Stoke during his loan period.

Jese had been on a season-long loan from Paris Saint-Germain at an overall cost of £6.75million but Stoke have wiped off the price of nearly there months of wages by coming to an agreement with the player.

Jese Rodriguez is understood to have failed to report for training at the Premier League strugglers since his most recent spell of compassionate leave to visit his sick son in Spain

A club statement read: “In order to respond to recent press speculation surrounding Jesé Rodriguez, we would like to confirm that the Club has given Jesé permission to take unpaid compassionate leave until the end of the season for personal reasons and therefore he will not be returning to Stoke during his loan period.”

The former Real Madrid player has regularly been allowed back to Spain to tend for his poorly baby boy Nyan, who was born prematurely.

But last month Jese’s ex-girlfriend Aurah Ruiz went online to accuse the player of drinking and smoking in a Madrid nightclub instead of maintaining a hospital vigil for their sick infant.

