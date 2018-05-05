 Stoke City relegated from the Premier League — Nigeria Today
Stoke City relegated from the Premier League

Posted on May 5, 2018 in Football | 0 comments

Stoke City were relegated from the Premier League after crashing to a 2-1 defeat against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Paul Lambert’s side are second bottom, three points from safety, with only one game remaining.

With fourth-bottom Swansea and third-bottom Southampton playing either other in midweek, it is impossible for Stoke to collect enough points to avoid slipping into the Championship.

Stoke have spent 10 seasons in the Premier League, but a run of 13 games without a victory ensured that streak will come to an end.

