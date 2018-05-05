Stoke City relegated from the Premier League — Nigeria Today

Stoke City relegated from the Premier League

Stoke City were relegated from the Premier League after crashing to a 2-1 defeat against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Paul Lambert’s side are second bottom, three points from safety, with only one game remaining.

With fourth-bottom Swansea and third-bottom Southampton playing either other in midweek, it is impossible for Stoke to collect enough points to avoid slipping into the Championship.

Stoke have spent 10 seasons in the Premier League, but a run of 13 games without a victory ensured that streak will come to an end.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

