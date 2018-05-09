 Stolen Mace: Police allege internal conspiracy — Nigeria Today
Stolen Mace: Police allege internal conspiracy

Posted on May 9, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Divisional Police Officer in the National Assembly, CSP Sulu-Gambari Abdul, on Wednesday blamed the April 18 invasion of the Senate and removal of the Mace by hoodlums on internal conspiracy. Abdul stated this during an investigative hearing into the incident by joint ad hoc committee investigating the incident. According to him, what happened at […]

