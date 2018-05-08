Stone-throwing protesters kill tourist — Nigeria Today

Stone-throwing protesters kill tourist

Stone-throwing protesters killed a tourist in India’s insurgency-torn Jammu and Kashmir state, officials said on Tuesday. Local police said the 22-year-old man from the southern metropolis of Chennai was travelling to the popular ski-resort of Gulmarg on Monday when his vehicle was attacked. The police said a stone hit the tourist on the head. He […]

