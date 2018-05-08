 Stone-throwing protesters kill tourist — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Stone-throwing protesters kill tourist

Posted on May 8, 2018 in News, World | 0 comments

Stone-throwing protesters killed a tourist in India’s insurgency-torn Jammu and Kashmir state, officials said on Tuesday. Local police said the 22-year-old man from the southern metropolis of Chennai was travelling to the popular ski-resort of Gulmarg on Monday when his vehicle was attacked. The police said a stone hit the tourist on the head. He […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post Stone-throwing protesters kill tourist appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.