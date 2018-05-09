 Stonebwoy schools Patapaa on how to make good music? - GhanaWeb — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Stonebwoy schools Patapaa on how to make good music? – GhanaWeb

Posted on May 9, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


GhanaWeb

Stonebwoy schools Patapaa on how to make good music?
GhanaWeb
Swedru-based afro-beats artiste Patapaa Amisty appears to be taking musical lessons from dancehall sensation Stonebwoy. Both artistes are billed to perform at the 2018 edition of 'GhanaMeetsNaija' concert, as rewards for the excellent years they've had.
We Need More Musical Shows To Boost Our Tourism – StonebwoyGhafla!
Patapaa, Stonebwoy, others spearhead 2018 Ghana Meets NaijaPulse.com.gh
We Don't Have Enough Music Shows In Ghana – Stonebwoy LamentsModern Ghana (press release) (blog)
YEN.COM.GH –GhanaCrusader (press release)
all 18 news articles »

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.