Stop telling ‘technical lie’, Buhari went to see his UK doctors – Reno Omokri — Nigeria Today

Posted on May 3, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide, has slammed the Presidency for saying President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in London due to ‘technical stopover’. DAILY POST reports that President Buhari is currently in London, United Kingdom after leaving the United States. Shehu Garba, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity attributed Buhari’s […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

