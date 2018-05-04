 Strange!! Woman Excretes Padlock & Key That Has Being Inside Her Body For 23 Years ( — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Strange!! Woman Excretes Padlock & Key That Has Being Inside Her Body For 23 Years (

Posted on May 4, 2018 in News | 0 comments

A Lady excretes padlock and a key that has been inside her stomach for 23 years and according to her pastor, the key she excreted is what is hindering her progress in life A Facebook user, Onyi Blonde shared these shocking photos of a padlock with the key she excreted early this morning. The lady […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post Strange!! Woman Excretes Padlock & Key That Has Being Inside Her Body For 23 Years ( appeared first on Ngyab.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.