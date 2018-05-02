Stuck in second gear: Chinese fans ponder life without 'Friends' - Yahoo News — Nigeria Today

Stuck in second gear: Chinese fans ponder life without ‘Friends’ – Yahoo News
Stuck in second gear: Chinese fans ponder life without 'Friends'
Millions of Chinese "Friends" fans are heartbroken after a video site pulled the US sitcom, beloved by millennials in China for its endearing young characters and as an English conversation resource. Top portal Sohu had broadcast reruns of Monica …
