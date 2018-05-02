Stunning ‘gigalapse’ shows London in detail as it changes through a day — Nigeria Today

Stunning ‘gigalapse’ shows London in detail as it changes through a day
There are gigapixel photos and there are time-lapses. Now, a team of creatives presents the “gigalapse.” Shot in London in February, the series of 7.3-gigapixel images let you explore the city close-up as it changes through a day.
The post Stunning ‘gigalapse’ shows London in detail as it changes through a day appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!