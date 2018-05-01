Subaru says employees manipulated fuel economy data of 903 cars - Digital Trends — Nigeria Today

Subaru says employees manipulated fuel economy data of 903 cars – Digital Trends
|
Digital Trends
|
Subaru says employees manipulated fuel economy data of 903 cars
Digital Trends
Subaru said that employees at two of its Japanese factories manipulated fuel economy readings for 903 new cars. This was discovered during an internal investigation begun last December in concert with Japanese law firm Ohno & Tsunematsu, itself the …
Subaru investigation confirms vehicle data tampering in Japan
Subaru admits cheating on fuel-economy and emissions tests
Subaru Manipulated Fuel Economy and Emissions Data of 903 Vehicles
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!